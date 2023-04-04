If only. I don’t spend much time if only-ing. But every now and again I get to thinking, at this late stage of my life, what I would do if I could do it over again.

I would teach. Passionately. Without quarter. Especially now.

Let me posit a scenario.

People need people like me. I just don’t care if you’re offended, shocked, or angry that I challenge you. If you were in my class, that’s what you’d get. All the time. You wouldn’t get to hide behind anything.

Oh, I wouldn’t “trigger” your traumas. Instead, I would argue your every assertion and not care what the subject is. I would make you defend everything you say. “I’m entitled to my opinion!” you say? No. You are not. Opinions aren’t worth the air you expel speaking them. If you haven’t backed up what you say with reason and evidence, you’re just bleating into the wind.

Now: reason and evidence. See, that’s why I’d be the teacher. I know how to reason and how to find and evaluate evidence. I know, too, how to write about what I learn and to speak about it. It’s a skill that you don’t have. To get it, you have to abandon your comfort, your “opinions,” your old way of thinking and doing things.

I don’t care where you learned what you learned: school, church, your family. They’re not here and they’re not going to help you. Some of what you hold as truth might actually be truth, but not until we shine a bright light on it, dissect it, examine its parts and determine if any of what was in there lives or dies.

These days we see far too many threats to thinking, to reasoning, to truth. Certain political factions pretend to have truth in hand and are determined to impose it on the rest of us. Certain interest groups put borders around what can be discussed, by whom, where, and when.

In my class, those factions and interest groups would be dismissed out of hand. Nothing would be a given. Everything would be up for discussion and argument, no matter how controversial. Inside the confines of my classroom, the barriers are down except for two: civility and freedom of thought and expression. Civility would always be a hard rule. Freedom of thought and expression, though, comes with a responsibility: being certain that, at the end of the discussion, we have either validated the concept or have agreed as adults that more than one legitimate side is valid until proven otherwise.

If you came to my class to prove what you already think or just to argue your side, find another class. I am capable of decimating your thinking and your “side” and won’t hesitate to do it. I would not do that just for the joy of it, though that would be salutary. I would do it to strip your argument down to its base and to rebuild it if it deserves rebuilding.

And let’s be clear on another thing. I would insist on your expanding your language skills so that you become more fully capable of expressing what you learn, once you’ve done the requisite work of getting to where you can express what you learn. I will insist on vocabulary that most serves your argument and on writing that is well formed and persuasive.

If you don’t have the necessary vocabulary, I’ll help you with that, as will a dictionary, an actual book dictionary that I will prescribe for reasons I will explain when we start. If your writing is not up to the task, it will be my job to help you make your writing much better.

In my ideal world, this class would go on not for a quarter or a semester. It would require a year or two at the least. We’d sign a contract and we would stick to it. My promise would be to make that year or two constantly interesting and each class session something to look forward to. I would grade you only if you ask me to, but the way we’d determine progress would be my personal evaluation of your progress. Each person learns differently from another, and at a different pace, absorbing new knowledge and ways of thinking and doing things at different speeds. It’s also likely that shucking the constraints of given belief and acquired ideas will take longer for some than it does for others. That will contribute to one’s overall pace of learning. It’s my job to keep you on task and to encourage you to continue no matter how angry or discouraged you get.

Yes. That’s what I’d do were I to start all over again. I’d be the biggest pain in the ass you can imagine. What would I hope would be the result? A group of thinkers who would go out into the world and teach others with the same passion and the same insistence on articulate rigor in thinking and argument. It could, over time, have exponential effect. My 10 or 15 each teach 10 or 15 and into the future. It boggles the mind.

