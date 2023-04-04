In December of 2022, I was honored to be appointed a volunteer commissioner on the village of Oak Park’s Citizen Involvement Commission. Ever since then, however, I have been humbled by my work with my fellow commissioners and, moreover, by the many Oak Park residents I have had the privilege to interview for volunteer positions on the many VOP commissions.

Reading their applications, perusing their resumes and, then, listening to their passion to help guide the village’s policies, procedures and even codes and ordinances that shape our daily lives here in the village has been eye-opening and inspiring.

But there is work yet to be done by me, my fellow commissioners and yes, you, our neighbors. The village has 18 citizen commissions. You can find a list of them at https://www.oak-park.us/your-government/citizen-boards-commissions-committees. As of March, 32 of the statutory 151 seats on these commissions was vacant.

I want you to volunteer. I want to read your bio and meet you in person to hear how you can help govern our village. It goes without saying that we’re looking for people of all genders, ages, races/ethnic backgrounds, income levels, housing arrangements and any other qualifier you can think of to join with your neighbors in shaping our collective future. It is by no means hard to serve and it is so easy to apply at https://www.oak-park.us/your-government/citizen-commissions/volunteer-board-commission-or-committee.

I look forward to meeting and working with you soon!

Ronald Elling

Oak Park