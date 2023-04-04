In early December an alert citizen called 911 because she saw two men stealing a catalytic converter from a neighbor’s minivan across the street. Officers were quickly dispatched, but by the time they arrived, the offenders fled. The owner later confirmed to me that the exhaust pipe was partially cut and the thieves left behind their Sawzall and jack. We don’t know what spooked the thieves and caused them to flee, but it is certainly possible they were listening to a police scanner and heard the cops were on the way. These days, listening to a police scanner is as easy as downloading a free app to your smartphone.

The Oak Park police and fire departments, along with their partners at the West Suburban Consolidated Dispatch Center (WSCDC), are upgrading their radios to a digital system called STARCOM21. As part of this transition, the decision will be made to either encrypt police and fire dispatches, or to allow the public to continue to listen in.

The ability of the public to monitor police transmissions is one way to build trust, transparency and accountability of our first responders. The public has the right to know how the police and fire departments are serving our community on a day-by-day basis. By listening to a scanner you can learn a lot about response times, officer attitude, mental-health crisis response, how racially biased calls are handled and how officers are using new technologies (i.e., Flock cameras). The ability of the public to monitor the police radio works in tandem with the oversight already provided by the Citizens Police Oversight Committee, the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners, and our village board. But this right-to-know can also give certain criminal offenders the upper-hand by listening.

The solution? The village of Oak Park should require WSCDC to proceed with encryption, but also provide a delayed feed of the police and fire dispatch channels to the public. A 10-minute delay allows citizens to know what police and fire activity is happening in their neighborhood. Importantly, a 10-minute delay preserves the element of surprise for responding officers to a crime in progress. To be clear, we’re talking about dispatch communications only. Detectives, narcotics investigations, special units and other communications would always be encrypted.

Many agencies in our area have already upgraded to STARCOM21 and most have decided to encrypt the transmissions. A delayed audio feed, as proposed above, is the approach the City of Chicago has taken as they’ve moved to STARCOM21, though their 30-minute delay has been widely criticized as too long. Other agencies, such as the Illinois State Police, have made their transmissions available without encryption and without delay following their digital upgrade.

With crime on the rise, effective and accountable policing is as important as ever. This proposed solution preserves public trust and supports our first responders.

If you’d prefer a more direct connection to the topic, Kurt Roskopf is a resident of Oak Park and hosts the Oak Park Police/Fire scanner feed through Broadcastify.com.