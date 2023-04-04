Over the years we have reported on a number of controversial firings of principals within the District 97 elementary schools. The district, under multiple superintendents, has a checkered history of hiring and firing principals.

But until last week we’ve never reported on the job loss of a hall monitor. The school board recently turned down a request for 30 days of unpaid leave from a veteran hall monitor at Brooks Middle School. Lawrence Calloway filled that role admirably and importantly for four years. But the musician recently had the opportunity to go on tour with notable Chicago blues singer Joanna Connor.

We agree with the co-president of the Oak Park Teachers Association that turning down Calloway’s request was short-sighted and disrespectful. We look for Black male role models in our schools to inspire all students to follow their passions and talents. Accommodating an employee who is widely regarded for the connections he has built at the school with students seems like a simple, kind, and positive message to send.

A missed opportunity.