Having lived in four Chicago apartment buildings, I began craving a community with diverse people who shared a common purpose. To the consternation of my extended family, in 1971 I moved to the quixotic village of Oak Park.

My first volunteer project was Oak Park Hotline, a teen crisis line, where I answered phones in the dark, third-floor of Dole Library at night and then trained others to do the same.

As my sons passed the baby stage, I was introduced to First Tuesday, a civic-minded group of mothers who originated a concept called Equity Assurance (later adopted by the village).

I embraced pesticide-free gardening and became a member of the Oak Park Conservatory. When Alcuin Montessori encouraged me to run for president of the school board, I acceded and won.

Heeding the vision of one persistent neighbor who wanted a single place for newcomers to learn about the village, we set up tables at Scoville Park, and “A Day in our Village” was born. These same neighboring families shared biking weekends away, played volleyball at Taylor Park and enjoyed holiday potluck dinners in my backyard.

During a snowstorm in 1979, I welcomed seven Chinese-speaking Vietnam refugees into my three-bedroom home. Having no outside help, it kept me busy. The Huas lived with us for a year until their father arrived. (In 2019 we celebrated our 40th reunion at my house.)

I was hired at Irving School as a learning disability teacher and building assistant, as I was eight years later at Mann School, where I joined APPLE [African American Parents for Purposeful Leadership].

I helped form the Oak Park Cycle Club and became their first vice president.

Already teaching a master’s program for NLU in 1989, they hired me to teach those 11 courses in Heidelberg, Germany. My son, Craig, and I visited over 25 countries during that two-year sabbatical while I learned a third language.

Returning to Mann, I was ecstatic at being allowed to collaborate with my fellow sixth-grade teachers, Donna and Mark, introducing our curriculum The Holocaust, Civil Rights Movement and Vietnam.

I continued diversity training (SEED) for Oak Park teachers. At a Longfellow PTO meeting, students confronted their parents about the lack of diversity in their own homes. As a result, Project Unity was created. I promptly joined and for the next 15 years we shared dinners and conversation.

After 35 years of teaching, I retired and still live in the same house, bought 52 years ago, which has become an extension of me. I have been amply rewarded by being able to raise my children in the village I envisioned in 1971 where now I happily share flowers, memories, and advice.

These are only snippets of stories you’ll find on every block in Oak Park.

I have just been notified that three doors away from me, they want to erect a five-story apartment complex with 36 units and balconies on a single-family footprint.

And I can’t help but ponder: What now separates Oak Park from any other suburban, bedroom community?

Pat Healey is a longtime Oak Park resident.