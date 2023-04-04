To its considerable credit, Oak Park’s village government has convened an expansive but focused group of local experts to make a plan for alternate ways to respond to some calls coming into police dispatch.

Recommendations may arrive on the desk of Village Manager Kevin Jackson as soon as this month. The initial focus of the Oak Park Community Safety Project has been on mental health related calls. As we have noted multiple times, Oak Park’s police department has been well ahead of the curve in addressing instances when mental health intersects with policing. That effort goes back a couple of decades. But in her report today, our Stacey Sheridan talks to a co-chair of the task force who explains how de-escalation varies substantially between a person with dementia and a person with suicidal ideation.

There is a sensitivity and sophistication needed that will come, says Cheryl Potts, the task force co-chair and head of the township’s Community Mental Health Board, with more nuanced police training but also with greater public education.

A task force representative from Oak Park’s public library had earlier reported to that elected board that among the ideas being discussed is embedding a social worker within the police department. We do not want to prejudge the recommendations though we have previously noted the upside of having a police chief (Shatonya Johnson) with early career training as a social worker.

Growing police culture is a process for certain. But more voices inside the department with an alternate view on response has certain benefits.

There will be a phase two of this task force process once its mental health recommendations are made. That focus will be on responses to other calls to 911 that do not require an armed police response. We look forward to seeing that defined. It will, we hope, reflect the legitimate concerns of people of color and youth when they have encounters with officers.