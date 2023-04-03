The Fenwick High School girls water polo team went 1-3 at its Mike Murphy Tournament March 31-April 1.

But coach Elizabeth Timmons felt the Friars fared well despite the record, given that they were shorthanded due to injuries.

“We did fine,” she said. “We’re down some people right now, so with the group we had, we showed vast improvement as we made our way through the weekend.”

Fenwick opened the tournament March 31, rolling past Ann Arbor-Pioneer 13-3. Ava Galan, Pam Medina and Hannah Schubkegel each scored three goals while Annie McCarthy added two.

Fenwick Friar #13 (Linden Gierstorf, Sr)

Fenwick Friar #1 (Nahla Basile, Jr)

Fenwick Friar #8 (Pam Medina, Jr)

Fenwick Friar #1 (Nahla Basile, Jr)

Fenwick Friar #8 (Pam Medina, Jr)

Fenwick Friar #13 (Linden Gierstorf, Sr)

Fenwick Friar looking pass ball during waterpolo tournament on April 1, 2023. | Sara Janz

Fenwick Friar player defends during the water polo tournament on April 1, 2023. | Sara Janz

The next day was challenging as the Friars dropped all three matches. In the opener, McCarthy scored two goals, but they weren’t enough in a 9-3 loss to Mother McAuley. Against St. Ignatius, Medina found the back of the net twice, but the Wolfpack prevailed 8-6. In the nightcap, the Friars fell 10-2 to Lyons Township despite two more goals from McCarthy.

As her team gradually returns to full health, Timmons hopes Fenwick uses this weekend as a valuable experience.

“We’ve got some work to do in the second half of the season,” she said. “But I think we learned a lot about what we need to do to play together, and we’re in a good place. We just need to make sure we know what we’re doing in order to get to where we want to go.”

The Friars return to the pool for three home matches this week against St. Charles North, York and New Trier.

OPRF softball impresses in Tennessee tourney

The Oak Park and River Forest High School softball team did extremely well during its spring break trip to Tennessee, going 5-1 in the Pigeon Forge Invitational.

“We played really well,” said OPRF coach J.P. Coughlin. “We got contributions from different kids every game. There’s no one that stands out; we just have kids who’ve stepped up and done well when presented with their opportunities.”

In their opener on March 27, the Huskies (6-2) blanked Elgin (Ohio) 4-0. Anna Topel went the distance in the circle, allowing just two hits and posting six strikeouts. Elyssa Hasapis had three hits and scored three runs, Gloria Hronek had an RBI triple and Macy Callahan had an RBI double.

Later that day, Maura Carmody homered and drove in five runs while Jordan Alioto homered twice and had three RBI in OPRF’s 13-6 victory over Westerville (Ohio) South.

“We just put Jordan in the lineup and she was just incredible,” Coughlin said. “That’s what we’ve been doing all year; each game, somebody different steps up.”

On March 28, the Huskies posted two more victories: 6-2 over Westerville (Ohio) North and 10-0 over Brunswick (Ohio). Hasapis had a combined six hits on the day.

On March 29, OPRF edged past Tallmadge (Ohio) 5-4 in the opener. Julia Mattiace had a walk-off RBI single to seal the victory for the Huskies.

OPRF went to extra innings in its final game against Stow-Munroe (Ohio). The Huskies went ahead 3-2 in the top of the eighth on a fielder’s choice by Anne Stine, but a two-out fielding error with the bases loaded in the bottom half resulted in a 4-3 loss.

“We had that last game,” Coughlin said. “But I don’t feel any different about the team based on losing it. We’ve proved we can play with some really good teams, but we’ve still got a lot of work to do.”

OPRF competes in the Fremd Tournament this week, with games against Wheaton North, Fremd and Lockport.