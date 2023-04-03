The Oak Park and River Forest High School girls basketball team will have a new leader next year as varsity head coach Carlton Rosemond has announced his resignation after two seasons.

“It’s a decision I had to make for myself and my family,” he said in a phone interview with Wednesday Journal. “I hope for nothing but the best with OPRF.”

Rosemond complied an overall 12-49 record. With just one returning starter, the Huskies had a difficult 2022-23 season, winning just two games. OPRF played nine teams that finished among the top 20 in the state.

In an email sent to girls basketball parents March 15 that was shared with Wednesday Journal, OPRF Athletic Director Nicole Ebsen confirmed there would be “a change in leadership” for next season.

“We will begin the candidate search and hope to have a new leader in place for the start of summer camp in June,” Ebsen said in the email.

Rosemond said he found it challenging to build a program with limited support. He also cited family reasons in his decision to step down.

“As a first-time head coach, you’re hoping for someone to support your vision for a program and help guide you,” he said. “When you don’t necessarily feel it, you’ve got to make a decision. I have two daughters going into high school next year, and it made more sense for me not to be in the position of dealing with things that will ultimately result in me missing a lot of time with them. I appreciate the opportunity OPRF gave me, but it just wasn’t a good fit.”

Rosemond said he also felt that some multisport players could’ve been more focused on basketball during the season.

“If you’re going to commit to playing basketball, be a basketball player during basketball season,” he said. “If that’s not the forefront of the program, it’s hard to try to build something with part-time players. But I hold no animosity towards OPRF; that’s not the way to go about it.”

Rosemond said he learned some valuable lessons that will serve him well in the future.

“You have to really do your homework and know where you’re going and what you’re getting yourself into, so that you can understand how to do the things you want to do,” he said. “I think me not understanding OPRF in its totality and how they want things to go, I thought I would get more [help] with that.

“Being a head coach is a lot more responsibility than just coaching and developing players — which is my passion. There’s a lot of relationship-building that you have to do on a multitude of levels — not just with players but with parents, stakeholders and administrators, which is something I didn’t know I needed to do. If I choose to coach again anywhere, I know I’ll take this experience and do those things better.”

Rosemond thinks highly of Fenwick coach Lenae Fergerson and Trinity coach Kim Coleman and will miss competing against them.

“I hope nothing but the best for them,” he said. “It looks like they have good support systems where they are, and that’s critical.”

Rosemond said he wants any future opportunity to be the right fit.

“Support — and how you get it — is huge,” he said. “Right now, I’m really focused on helping my daughters; they’re basketball players and I’m looking forward to seeing them develop and grow. (But) if the opportunity presents itself, I’ll definitely go through all the necessary checkpoints before making a decision.”