Our community is struggling with high taxes. Jim Taglia led the move for a levy increase last year of just 3%. This year he championed — and succeeded — in holding the village tax levy increase at 0%. We need more of that.

Our community is struggling with housing affordability. Jim continues to support use of the Housing Trust Fund (money from high-rise developers) to create workforce housing opportunities.

Our community is struggling with public safety issues. He supports recruiting and hiring the full budgeted complement of police and fire officers. He also supports development of a new police station, which will enhance recruiting and replace the deplorable and outdated current facility.

Our community needs to re-elect Jim Taglia, and to find more trustees like him.

Tom Gallagher

Oak Park