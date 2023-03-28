If you are, like many Oak Park homeowners, alarmed by ever-rising property taxes, consider voting for the two Brians — Brian Straw for Oak Park Village Board and Brian Souders for the OPRF High School District 200 board.

Commercial property owners have the resources to appeal their property tax assessments and thus lower their tax bills. Since the money has to come from somewhere, residential property owners have to pay higher taxes on their homes to make up the difference.

In one of the most egregious examples, the Cook County Board of Review slashed the valuation of the 21-story Vantage Oak Park Apartments, 150 Forest Ave., from $90 million to $54 million. As Mr. Straw points out, this means the owner of a $500,000 house will pay about $50 per year more in property taxes to benefit Goldman Sachs and a Chicago investment firm, which own the 270-unit apartment building.

To help relieve the property tax burden on homeowners, Mr. Straw has proposed that the village of Oak Park partner with other local taxing bodies to intervene in the Board of Review and challenge such attempts by commercial property owners to avoid paying their fair share.

Homeowners are facing another hit to their property tax bills with the proposed $100 million-plus OPRF High School renovation. Astonishingly, the OPRF board is considering a funding scheme that would prevent voters from having a say in this project. Mr. Souders is the only candidate to state unequivocally that major projects such as this must go to voters via a referendum.

Anna Madrzyk

Oak Park