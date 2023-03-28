School boards have lots of responsibilities, but their #1 job is to assess, advise and act on what is in the best interest of students. This is the job we hire them for with our votes. It’s a responsibility that goes well beyond being a committed volunteer. It takes deep understanding of the diverse and complex needs of all kids, listening and consensus-building skills needed to be an effective board member, and the ability to put aside personal bias to do the work that will matter most to all kids, today and tomorrow.

After meeting with and reading about the four candidates for the District 200 high school board, there are three who have the background and skills, as well as the heart for doing right by the thousands of kids who spend thousands of hours learning, performing, competing, and growing at our high school each year.

Graham Brisben brings a wealth of experience to the table as a former member of the District 97 school board and as owner and CEO of a supply chain consultancy focused on clean energy and renewables. He understands the importance of equity in education and has a proven track record of working to improve educational opportunities for all students.

Tim Brandhorst is an attorney who has negotiated union contracts and served as an administrator for the Chicago Public Schools. He has also served on the Imagine OPRF working group and understands the reasoning used in D200’s long-term facilities plan. His experience and knowledge of the education system make him an excellent choice for the school board.

Jonathan Livingston is a highly qualified candidate with a PhD in public policy and public administration, and years of experience teaching at the University of Pittsburgh and consulting to nonprofits. He will bring his expertise to help shape policies that will benefit students, families, and the wider community.

Our students deserve those things that are best. Graham, Tim and Jonathan are the best our community has to offer to guide D200. Let’s hire the best.

Molly James-Lundak

River Forest