As we approach the spring elections, many community members have asked whom I support for the OPRF High School Board of Education.

I joined the board in 2015 along with Jennifer Cassel and Sara Spivy as agents of change. Led by Jenn’s acute awareness of equity and social-justice issues, and Sara’s expertise in policy and procedures, change has been realized. But much work remains.

I am incredibly impressed by three of candidates:

Jonathan Livingston is a breath of fresh air. Relatively new to the district, he brings a young outsider’s perspective that is so desperately needed in our community. He has a PhD in public administration and is experienced in how public entities should serve their constituents. His experience in taking equity issues from policy to operations will be invaluable.

Graham Brisben previously served on the District 97 school board. He selflessly gave up his D97 seat to run the successful referendum effort. He is intelligent and brings a local experience that will be needed on the D200 board. He has owned and operated his own businesses and will bring a business expertise and pragmatism to the district.

Tim Brandhorst has already served the district as a member of the Community Council and the Imagine work group. By trade, he is an attorney, and since the board will lose the two serving attorneys, his wealth of knowledge is needed. It is impressive that Tim voted No on the 2016 pool referendum but stepped up and volunteered by engaging his efforts to create a solution.

All three of these candidates are committed to our community and school. They are well-rounded without being driven by a single issue. They will devote themselves to what is in the best interest of our students, our taxpayers and our staff.

These candidates are hard-working, honest, and will serve with the same thoughtful dedication that I have given the board over my six years of service. I give them my full support in this race, and I hope you will too.

Fred Arkin

D200 board member