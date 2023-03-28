In Oak Park, we are fortunate to have really good and hardworking elected leaders representing us currently on the village board. One of those members is Jim Taglia. Over the years, I have watched him handle complex issues before the board with thoughtful, meaningful and concise reviews. When he was the village trustee liaison to the Citizen Police Oversight Commission, where I am a volunteer member, I appreciated working with him and hearing his perspective on issues before us. Even while we may not have agreed on some items, I always appreciated his thoughtful and detailed responses, and his patient and calm demeanor and manner, while serving with him. He is certainly someone who should be re-elected to the village board.

Donovan Pepper

Oak Park