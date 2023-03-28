I am writing to endorse Simone Boutet for Oak Park village trustee. Simone is a consensus builder with knowledge about how to get things done in government. Her history of service to Oak Park makes her the most qualified candidate. She is an attentive listener, is broadly informed and understands issues from multiple perspectives. These traits will serve us well as we continue to strive for social progress while living in an increasingly expensive community.

Deborah Kramer

Oak Park resident for 30+ years