In a not closely guarded secret, Rush University Medical Center went public last week with its plans to invest in a 60,000-square-foot hybrid medical facility at North and Harlem — a portion of the old Sears site.

The multi-story facility will house an array of outpatient and diagnostic services, with 90 exam and procedure rooms and specialty care, including cancer, neurology and cardiology services.

The new facility will have an alignment with Rush Oak Park Hospital, which extends its reach into Galewood and Elmwood Park.

This is a notable and welcome investment from one of Chicago’s leading health care systems.