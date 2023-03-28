In the March 22 edition of Wednesday Journal on page 21, a photo appears captioned, “Leaders Network recognizes Rev. Janette C. Wilson.” Next to it is a short article with the headline “Vallas also wins support of some Black West Side ministers.”

One might surmise that the article and the photo go together. However, they do not, since the article about that gathering to honor Rev. Wilson is on the opposite page, page 20, and its headline is “Group of West Side faith leaders favor Brandon Johnson.” That article names two of the West Side faith leaders who support Johnson, Rev. Ira Acree and Rev. Marshall Hatch, both of whom appear in the photo. The arrangement of the articles and photo is not just clumsy — it’s really misleading. I suggest greater attention to such composition.

Edmund McDevitt

River Forest