I agree wholeheartedly with Ralph Lee’s One View, “Are we threatening our economic diversity” from the March 22 Viewpoints. We seem to have a feeling that if repairs are necessary, and if we’ve got a few score million sitting in the bank, then we need to demolish and start over, and this leads us to start thinking about all the fun things it would be nice to have, and develop a plan to overspend.

While I understand that the pools are beyond their useful life, why not rebuild them in place and avoid a $100M price tag? As Ralph Lee mentions, this massive spending by the high school will place a huge financial burden on all the residents of Oak Park, putting pressure on families (especially low-income) to move out.

Kevin Shalla

Oak Park