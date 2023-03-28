The Oak Park and River Forest High School girls water polo team snapped a season-opening nine-match losing streak in grand style, capturing the Glenbrook South Invitational on March 24-25.

“We had a great weekend,” said OPRF coach Elizabeth Pérez. “A few key players played well.”

The Huskies (3-9) edged past the host Titans 8-7 on March 24. Seniors Tori Evans and Ellie Raidt each tallied two goals and sophomore Zoie Segbawu came up huge in goal with 15 saves.

The following day, OPRF defeated Niles West 7-6. Raidt and junior Phyllis Kreiter each had two goals and Segbawu had the game-winning goal and 11 saves.

In the nightcap, the Huskies blanked Elk Grove 14-0 to clinch the title. Evans and sophomore Jada Noyes each had three goals, Kreiter and senior Amanda Lane had two goals apiece and Segbawu 12 saves.

“I think our team is starting to click offensively,” Pérez said. “We’re seeing each other better in the pool.”

OPRF returns to the pool April 4 at Morton.

Fenwick girls water polo

The Fenwick High School girls water polo team went 2-1 at the Lyons Township Invitational on March 25-26.

The Friars (6-4) lost to the host Lions 13-7 in the opener, they but rallied for victories in the next two matches, 13-7 over Lincoln-Way Central and 6-5 over Lincoln-Way East.

For the weekend, Annie McCarthy had eight goals, 14 steals, and drew six ejections. Hannah Schubkegel had 16 steals and four goals, Pam Medina six goals and 10 steals and Lillian McGarry 13 saves and 5 steals.

On March 23, McCarthy scored six goals as Fenwick rolled past host Lockport 14-2. That was the exact score in another Friars’ victory March 20, this one against Loyola Academy as McCarthy and Audrey Mason each scored four goals and Alex Lefko three goals and five assists.

After a home match with Mother McAuley March 29, Fenwick hosts the Mike Murphy Tournament March 31-April 1.

Trinity softball wins debut

Kendall Hynes had three hits and two RBI, Linnea Drever scored three runs and had two RBI, and Emily Rodriguez had a three-run double as the Trinity High School softball team rolled past Niles North 16-2 on March 23 in Rosemont.

Anais Rodriguez got the win in the circle, allowing two runs and three hits in three innings. She also helped the Blazers (1-0) at the plate with two RBI and two runs scored.

Trinity’s victory marked a successful debut for new coach Ivette Cano, who replaced Steve Curley in January and is the program’s sixth coach in the last five seasons.