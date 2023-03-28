Nell M. Behr, 21, formerly of Oak Park, died in car crash in Florida. A 2019 graduate of Oak Park and River Forest High School and a star athlete in swimming and water polo, she had graduated from beauty school just nine days before her tragic death. She was an organ donor and saved three lives.

Nell is survived by her parents, Monique and John Behr; her sisters, Tess Behr and Lisa Brooks; and her brother, Matthew Behr.

A private Memorial is planned.

Donations are appreciated for the Nell Behr Aquatic Scholarship at OPRF High School, asullivan@oprfcf.org or 708-848-1560.