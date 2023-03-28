Oak Park Library

“A Library for Everyone” is Oak Park Public Library’s tagline. It’s the first thing you see when you enter, and the last sign you see on the way out. But what do services, programs and spaces look like in “A Library for Everyone”?

We cannot fully answer that question or deliver on those words in the most intentional and responsive way without hearing from the valued voices representing our community. That’s why we are hosting a Community Listening Sessions Series posing questions about library-led programs and spaces.

Please join us to meet and talk with me, your new library executive director, and dedicated staff members of your library team. As I’ve returned to Oak Park Public Library after more than a decade and am still relatively early in my tenure, it is important to me that the library operates with transparency and that we continue the pro-active approach of ensuring ample and varied opportunities for the community to provide us with feedback.

We are planning nine listening sessions over three months. Each topic offers daytime, early evening, and weekend times to participate. Find specific days, times, and locations at oppl.org/calendar.

In April, you are invited to come tell us what you think about library services and events for older adults (60+).

In May, we will ask about library spaces.

In June, we will ask about library-led events for everyone (18+).

At each session, you will find us outside, front and center at our locations (weather permitting), engaging in conversation with current active library users. Your input will help shape future library work related to space, use and library-hosted programs.

I hope you will join me and the library team for our first Listening Sessions as we continue to fully develop what it truly means to be A Library for Everyone.

Joslyn Bowling Dixon

Executive director, Oak Park Public Library