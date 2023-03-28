It may be hard to believe, but less than half a century ago, disabled people were largely shunned from public life. Fiery and feisty disability rights activists, fed up with the world of discrimination and stigma that they’d experienced, led the push for creating a more accessible world for everyone. On March 4, Judy Heumann, a leader of that group of activists, died at 75, leaving behind a legacy of legislative and societal accomplishments that changed the world for millions of disabled Americans — including me.

As a 16-year-old, I’m lucky to not know a world without Judy’s advocacy — her work on landmark legislation — the 1973 Rehabilitation Act and the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act — gave me rights that other Americans may take for granted, like being able to access an education or even enter a public space.

As a proud member of the new generation of disability rights activists, I know that the work doesn’t — and cannot — stop. I also know, though, that I can’t do it alone.

The Oak Park and River Forest communities, given our longtime commitment to fostering a diverse space for residents, are in a unique place to serve as an exemplar of how to continue the legacy of activists like Judy. To do that, we must recognize and fight for access when increasing inclusion — because inclusion that ignores people isn’t actually inclusive.

As readers of this paper are no doubt aware, Oak Park and River Forest High School has recently begun implementing a multi-step equity plan, which is meant to better the school community (and, hopefully, have positive effects on the broader community as well). One minority that isn’t always represented in this equity plan? Students with disabilities, like me.

As a current OPRF student with a disability, I only have to enter the building to feel this reality deeply. To start, the physical barriers that I face at the school each day are astronomical. Broken elevators and heavy doors may seem like just an inconvenience to some, but to me, it’s just another reminder of how far away from equity we really are. How, exactly, am I supposed to feel like a member of the community when I can’t access my community?

Further, while removing these physical barriers would be a great first step, true equity and diversity will be achieved when the 17% of OPRF students with disabilities can just enter a space and feel welcome in it.

I applaud my school for working to improve the equity experiences for many minority students at the school, but I implore the administration (and the larger community) to see disability as an identity and include it in the equity conversation.

Having my disability identity valued and validated at school looks like working to more mindfully include — not tokenize — the experiences of students with disabilities. Mindful inclusion means access to spaces, inclusive language in documents, accommodations easily met, and curriculum that reflects disability history.

Back when Judy Heumann was growing up, the community that we live in — where we try to value and respect anyone — would have been a dream. Her work made it possible for us to have a diverse community, but it’s up to us to continue that work to move beyond diversity and to embrace full access, equity and inclusion for all.

Anja Herrman is an OPRF High School junior with a disability.