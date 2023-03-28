I sat in on the Oak Park trustees forum a few weeks ago and was very intrigued hearing what each candidate had to say about staying in that position and or becoming a trustee, and they all share what they had done for the community or yet wish to do.

Whereas the others in the meeting spoke of many great things, I heard none of them state how they had spent any time with seniors. Then I met Jim Taglia; he was the answer to my prayers.

I had reached the end of my rope, trying to get somebody with authority to help us seniors to be heard and address the many issues and circumstances we are having here in our building, from management to the doorknobs.

Mr. Taglia came to our residents meeting, introduced himself, and listened to every resident’s grievances. He then went back to his office and the rest needs to be written in the newspaper.

The next thing we knew, Jeff Prior and his crew met with residents and did a full inspection of not only the building as a whole but each apartment, all due to Mr. Taglia.

We are still working on who we should contact regarding having our community area women’s bathroom returned to us as well as the laundry room.

Rita Arrington

President of residents, Heritage House Apartments

Oak Park