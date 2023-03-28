Noche de Musica Latina on March 22 at Great Sip Café on south Oak Park Avenue. | PROVIDED

¡Qué noche tan extraordinaria tuvimos esta semana para nuestra primera Noche de Música Latina! El Great Sip Café se llenó al máximo con personas ansiosas por escuchar la maravillosa música de jazz latino del Sueños Trio, probar nuestras comidas y bebidas dominicanas y relajarse con amigos y vecinos. Lamentamos mucho no poder admitir a todos, pero teníamos que seguir los límites establecidos por el Oak Park Fire Marshall. No se preocupen – tendremos otra noche especial de música, comida y conexión cada temporada, y la próxima noche llegará este verano. Muchas gracias a todos los que vinieron, que intentaron venir, que publicitaron el evento, que tocaron la música, que prepararon y sirvieron a nuestros amigos toda la comida y bebida, y a todos los que están ayudando a nuestro café a encontrar nuestro hogar en esta comunidad.

Muy atentamente,

************** *************

What an extraordinary night we had this week for our first Noche de Música Latina/Latin Music Night. The Great Sip Café was filled to capacity with people eager to hear the wonderful Latin Jazz music of the Sueños Trio, sample our Dominican foods and drinks, and relax together with friends and neighbors. We were so sorry that we had to turn folks away, but we had to follow the limits set by our Oak Park Fire Marshall. But no worries – we will have another special evening of music, food, and connection every season, with the next evening coming this summer. Many thanks to all of you who came, who tried to come, who publicized the event, who played the music, who prepared and served our friends all of the food and drink, and to everyone who is helping our café find our home in this community.

Warmly,

Rosa Cruz

Great Sip Cafe