As we move toward the final quarter of Ushma Shah’s first year as superintendent of Oak Park’s District 97 elementary schools, it is rightly anticipated that we will begin to see her vision for these schools begin to take focus.

At the March 14 meeting of the school board, Shah explained a central reimagining of how her administration will work to bring change, innovation and compassion to its efforts. It is a sort of reverse engineering that does not start with pre-K or fourth grade, does not obsess over test scores, and, thankfully, is not heavy with the educational jargon of the previous administration.

Instead, Shah has started a year-long and unusually collaborative process in which the district – read teachers, parents, partners, school board, students, staff and administrators – will work to create a “Portrait of an Oak Park 8th Grade Graduate.”

What are our community’s expectations of the skills, the values, the capacity we want to intentionally build into every student who makes their way through our public schools when they graduate from eighth grade and launch into a wider world?

This focus on the whole child is captivating.

It is a vision that encompasses academic competence but also values the social and emotional abilities our children will find essential as they move into high school and beyond, in how they forge friendships and come to know themselves.

Shah was clear in crafting this portrait that the district is fully aware and appreciative of just how diverse our student body is. Embracing the differences, focusing resources equitably to raise every child up, is part of the values the district, and its students, will need to address.

“We want to find a balance between that district-wide vision for an Oak Park graduate but also allowing space for the unique cultures and histories and life experiences that we have in each of our different neighborhood school communities,” said Shah.

The conversations have already begun. Staff meetings, student meetings, PTO meetings, teacher union meetings are underway. Outreach to the array of social service providers and other potential collaborators is planned.

This is a vision we can support with enthusiasm.