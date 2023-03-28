Carol N. Zanke, 90, of River Forest, died on March 23, 2023. Born on May 28, 1932 and raised in Oak Park, she attended Loyola University Chicago (Class of ’54) where she met Jerry, and the rest was history. A member of the League of Women Voters, she also taught high school for over two decades in the CPS. After retirement she enjoyed bicycling, furthering her education, and traveling with Jerry.

A parishioner at St. Luke in River Forest since the early ’60s, she later served as a lector. A lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs, Carol passed that appreciation down to her sons. Her spirit and tenacity despite facing many health issues was admirable. She will be truly missed.

Carol was the wife of Gerald “Jerry” Zanke for 67 years; the mother of Mark (Lisa), Paul (Deb), and the late Gary; grandmother of Austin, Adam and Dylan; sister of the late Elisabeth Noel; sister-in-law of Marilyn Keblusek; and the aunt of John, Tom, Michael, Mary Clare, Christine & Karen.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, March 28 at Zimmerman-Harnett Funeral Home, 7319 W. Madison St., Forest Park, processing to St. Luke Catholic Church where Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Interment is private.