After years of increasing violent crime in Oak Park, and now including brawls at OPRF High School, the Village Board of Trustees is finally waking up to the fact that there is a crime problem in Oak Park. Recent survey data indicates that Oak Park residents do not feel as safe as they once did.

Oak Parkers need to ask each board candidate what they plan to do to keep us safe. And demand specifics. How is the village going to fully staff our police department? What policies will they enact that realistically address crime in Oak Park? When will village government express its full public support for our police department?

Oak Park alone cannot cure the world’s ills, whether it’s climate change, poverty or social injustice. But village government can, and must, do better to fulfill their number one priority: the safety of its residents.

Michael Pajonk

Oak Park