As 25-year residents of River Forest, my husband and I have gone from being the new kids on the block to being block elders. The “new kids” cite the same reasons for moving here that we did: More space — to live, park, etc. — and schools.

The April 4 election is particularly important for our community’s public high school.

I urge you to support Tim Brandhorst, Graham Brisben, and Jonathan Livingston for the District 200 school board. Among other things, they understand the importance of implementing the long-term facilities plan developed during the Imagine OPRF process in order to address needed capital improvements. Further, each is committed to making student-centered decisions in collaboration with all stakeholders.

There are four candidates for three positions in this race. Your vote matters.

Please join me in supporting Brandhorst, Brisben, and Livingston for the D200 school board.

Holly Hirst

River Forest