On April 4, my votes for D200 will go to Tim Brandhorst, Graham Brisben and Jonathan Livingston. All three have the qualifications and temperament to serve our students and community in the manner we deserve. They have a realistic pulse on current student issues, understand and value equity, are concerned for student mental health, and are willing to stay informed, listen to feedback and communicate with the OPRF and wider community.

All three are supporters of the recently passed Project 2 and the long-term facilities plan created by our current elected high school board. These projects should have been dealt with long before they reached their horribly worn and deteriorated state.

This is no time to return to the drawing board without significant delay and a further increase in cost. I trust Tim, Jonathan and Graham to continue with the community-driven solutions in the Imagine Plan.

I urge you to vote with me for Tim Brandhorst, Graham Brisben and Jonathan Livingston.

Amy Hansmann

River Forest