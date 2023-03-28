The future of Oak Park depends on strong leaders who understand and are ready to tackle the challenges our community faces. Our most pressing challenge is safety on our streets and in our village, while the longest-standing issue is our ever-rising tax burden.

With deep history in Oak Park, Simone Boutet has been a leader on social issues like fair housing and the environment, but her strength is understanding that issues like safety, affordability and quality infrastructure are the bread-and-butter issues that make a difference in our day-to-day lives.

I urge all Oak Parkers to vote for Simone Boutet for village trustee in the April 4 election.

Mark Delisi

Oak Park