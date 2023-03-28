I’m writing to endorse Simone Boutet for Oak Park village trustee. Simone is an amazing candidate. Her background as assistant village attorney and her previous term as trustee provides her with the experience to lead. Her years of experience give her the wisdom to balance ideals with common sense. She resists polarizing stances in favor of moving government forward. I’m grateful for candidates like her who truly care about what is best for the village and who are willing to put “politics” aside for the sake of the village and its residents. Let’s vote in people who will move our village forward with sensible, smart, long-term strategic goals.

Denise Hauser

Oak Park