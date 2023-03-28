Please vote for Simone Boutet for the Oak Park Board of Trustees. Simone has a wealth of experience as a former village attorney and board member.

While on the board, she spearheaded the passing of the Inclusionary Zoning Ordinance that requires developers to help make it possible for low-income citizens to become part of our diverse community.

She is in favor of smart commercial and residential development, which includes designs reflective of our architectural history and commitment to preserving the planet’s environment.

Serving on our board isn’t an easy job; the issues and materials that the board members must understand are immense.

Simone Boutet has the energy, intelligence and skills to take on Oak Park’s complex array of challenges and work hard for our village.

Tim Kelly

Oak Park