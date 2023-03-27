Growing Community Media, a nonprofit news organization covering Chicago’s Greater West Side and near western suburbs, seeks a Managing Editor to lead our award-winning community newsroom.

The Managing Editor will lead Growing Community Media’s team of six reporters, key freelancers, photographers and digital and design colleagues to build our daily digital reporting and weekly print editions, including the Austin Weekly News, Wednesday Journal of Oak Park & River Forest, Forest Park Review, Riverside-Brookfield Landmark, and the Village Free Press. Together, these publications serve more than 250,000 residents.

Reporting to the Publisher, our next Managing Editor will be the hands-on, day-to-day leader of the newsroom. They will work with reporters on assigning stories, developing sources, copy editing, deadline setting, page planning and offering real-time feedback to our reporters on their work.

Our ideal Managing Editor will have outstanding editorial judgment and will be an inclusive people leader and culture builder. They will understand and value the central place of community journalism in the life of a neighborhood, the connecting power we bring, and our role in telling the stories of people across our diverse communities. Our Managing Editor will be expected to bring an equity lens to all aspects of our work.

Our Managing Editor will have at least three years experience in a news management role. They will be highly skilled at editing copy and growing the talents of our journalists. We seek a leader who brings a digital mindset to our work and can lead efforts to improve our publishing logistics across platforms.

Growing Community Media particularly welcomes candidates of diverse backgrounds and experiences who can further our efforts to be more inclusive and engaged with our neighborhoods. We actively seek a Managing Editor who wants to learn and be active in all aspects of GCM especially in our work to grow our community impact, our audience and our donor base.

Salary range for the ME post is $80,000 to $100,000 and is commensurate with experience.

If you are interested in leading our newsroom, send us a cover letter telling us why this job interests you along with your resume and samples of your work. The deadline to apply is May 1. Send materials to Dan Haley, Publisher, at dhaley@wjinc.com