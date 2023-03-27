Reports to GCM editors

This general assignment reporter post will split time between the Riverside Brookfield Landmark and Wednesday Journal of Oak Park & River Forest.

In Landmark the reporter will take 3-4 assignments weekly from Bob Uphues, the editor of the Landmark. In Wednesday Journal the primary focus will be coverage of River Forest from village government to business, from public safety to community features. For Wednesday Journal we expect two stories per week.

We will also work to find assignments which align with particular areas of interest for this reporter across our flags.

The salary range for this reporting post will be between $42,000 and $45,000.

Our expectations for full-time reporters are that:

Reporters are expected to produce an average of six news stories each week.

A minimum of three of those stories should be ready for editing on Thursday and Friday in time to be included in the afternoon e-newsletter.

Stories will be a mix of those assigned by the editor and enterprise stories pitched by the reporter

Key board and commission meetings on a reporter’s beat must be actively monitored as agendas are released and legal notices are published as a source of important issues to be covered. Reporting plans should be discussed with an editor.

Board meetings should be attended in person whenever possible.

Reporters should always consider options for art for each story. Those ideas could lead to an assignment to a freelance photographer, a photo taken by a reporter, suggestion of file art, submission of architectural renderings or images from a government document, creation of a map or graphic in conjunction with our editorial designers.

In breaking news situations, reporters should on occasion expect to report and publish during evenings and weekends.

Technology

Reporters will work closely with the Digital Manager.

Reporters should be proficient in WordPress, and posting content to websites and home page

Reporters should be able to send a breaking news email and to post to appropriate social media channels

Reporters should be proficient in using GSuite, Microsoft Teams and Dropbox technology, including actively updating the Google Sheets story budget to reflect the status of their work.

Hybrid work schedules

Reporters are expected to work with our newsroom as a base three days each week. These days will readily allow reporters to be actively out in our communities for interview and meetings.

Reporters should plan to take part in these meetings in person or by Zoom.

Editorial planning meetings each Wednesday between 9:30 and 11 a.m.

Staff Council meetings held every other Thursday morning.

Page planning meetings which include discussions of topics for editorials will resume in the near future. These meetings will take place on Monday mornings.

To apply, please send your resume to dhaley@wjinc.com.