Wet your whistle

Thousands of Microbrew festival goers drink a variety of craft beers, pretzels and participate in festival activities on Saturday, Aug. 19, in Downtown Oak Park. | SEBASTIAN HIDALGO/Contributor

Thousands of Microbrew festival goers drink a variety of craft beers, pretzels and participate in festival activities on Saturday, Aug. 19, in Downtown Oak Park. | SEBASTIAN HIDALGO/Contributor

Two men prepare to take a selfie with a Mando's Chicken Mascot during Microbrew festival. | SEBASTIAN HIDALGO/Contributor