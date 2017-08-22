Welcome in RF

Monday evening, River Forest moved thoughtfully, though with some unfortunate heat, as it passed, in a split vote, its version of a Welcoming Resolution intended to make clear its support for immigrants and inclusion.

The vote was a solid outcome after several months of discussion and legal review. The final version of the resolution is slightly improved from the draft Wednesday Journal reported on in July after a FOIA request. The language ultimately approved is a bit more inclusive of all individuals and it is more specific in its direction to village staff and police about what they are not required to do.

Two trustees, Mike Gibbs and Carmela Corsini, took not unexpected but still discouraging anti-immigrant votes. That their harshness toward undocumented people was so strong, yet so clearly in the minority, reflects the continuing evolution of River Forest into a more progressive community. For that we are grateful.

All of this in River Forest, and in towns across this country, is in response to the callous attitude of President Donald Trump toward Hispanic immigrants. His hot rhetoric during his campaign for office and his actions as president in directing federal agencies to target individuals by race, regardless of their well-lived lives in the United States, has brought out in most people the compassion and decency he lacks.

Good for River Forest for this small but necessary compassionate response to our neighbors and friends.