Two arrested for aggravated vehicular hijacking

Oak Park police have two Chicago juveniles in custody and have charged them with two counts each of aggravated vehicular hijacking, according to an email from Oak Park spokesman Erik Jacobsen.

Police did not respond to questions about the incident, but an email from the village noted that the hijacking occurred in the 400 block of Home Avenue on Aug. 21.

"The stolen vehicle was observed a short time after the incident in the area of Lake and Harlem and was subsequently involved in a traffic crash at Lake Street and Bonnie Brae Place," the email states.

The two Chicago juveniles — neither gender nor age were provided — fled the stolen vehicle and were captured by police in the 500 block of Clinton Place in River Forest.

Battery and assault, both aggravated

A Chicago woman was the victim of aggravated battery in the 200 block of South Austin Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 12. A man in his 30s, about 5-7 to 5-8, 240 pounds and with short, black hair, held the woman to the ground and struck her in the head and abdomen. He then fled northbound in the alley between Austin and Humphrey Avenue.

Deborah A. Taylor, 35, of the 1000 block of North Boulevard, was arrested in the 800 block of Lake Street at 2:55 p.m. on Aug. 13 and charged with aggravated assault. She was transported to the station, processed and held in lieu of bond.

Order of protection violation

John R. McMullen, 41, of the 200 block of North Mayfield in Chicago, was arrested at 11:28 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Boulevard on Aug. 13, and charged with violation of order of protection after a name check revealed signed complaints for prior order-of-protection violations. He was transported to the station, processed and held in lieu of bond.

Burglary to garage

A garage was burglarized in the 600 block of Clarence Avenue sometime between 6 p.m. on Aug. 11 and midnight on Aug. 12. The burglar entered through an unlocked side door, entered an unlocked silver 2007 Honda Civic and ransacked the interior, stealing an unknown amount of change. They also stole a brown women's bicycle. The estimated loss is $200.

Retail theft arrest

A 49-year-old man from Waterman was arrested for retail theft at Pete's Fresh Market, 259 Lake St., after he was observed placing several packages of meat and four bottles of bourbon in a backpack and attempted to leave without paying.

Retail theft

A woman wearing a pink bandana, a black sleeveless dress and a black backpack took a 5.25-liter bottle of New Amsterdam vodka from a shelf at Carnival Foods, 824 S. Oak Park Ave., at 7:24 p.m. on Aug. 10, and left the store without paying. The estimated loss is $11.99.

A man, described as 40 years old and having an average build and wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans, took four pairs of Ray-Ban sunglasses, one pair of Gucci sunglasses and a pair of Michael Kors sunglasses from a display case at For Eyes, 409 N. Harlem Ave., at 5:50 p.m. on Aug. 12, and left without paying. The estimated loss is $1,284.

A woman, described as 20 years old, wearing a pink top and denim jeans, took six pairs of blue children's pants and six white Polo shirts from Old Navy, 417 N. Harlem Ave., and left without paying at 3:28 p.m. on Aug. 12. The estimated loss is $250.

A man, described as in his mid-20s, 5-foot-8 with a thin build and wearing a dark baseball cap and blue jeans, took numerous children's clothing items from the Gap, 435 N. Harlem Ave., at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 12, and left without paying. The estimated loss is $500.

Criminal damage to vehicle

A gray 2013 Ford Focus was damaged in the 600 block of South Boulevard sometime between 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 11 and 12:59 p.m. on Aug. 12. The offender broke out the driver's side window, causing an estimated $160 in damage.

A gray 2014 Toyota Camry was damaged in the 400 block of South Kenilworth sometime between 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 and 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 13. An unknown person left a scratch on the vehicle. The estimated damage is $1,000.

Burglary

Two vehicles — a Volvo XC90 and a Volvo S60 — parked in an unsecured space in the 500 block of South East Avenue were burglarized sometime between 10 p.m. on Aug. 12 and 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 13. The burglars took $10 in loose change.

A garage was burglarized in the 500 block of Forest sometime between 4 p.m. on Aug. 12 and 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 13. The burglar entered the garage through an open overhead door and stole a black Gimbel's men's bicycle valued at $600.

Residential burglary

A residence was burglarized in the 100 block of North Scoville Avenue sometime between 5:30 and 9:51 p.m. on Aug. 13. The burglar entered through an open window, ransacked the residence and took a Macbook Pro laptop, an iPad and miscellaneous pieces of jewelry. The estimated loss is $1,200.

"A replica handgun that was used in the incident has been recovered," according to police.

Both juveniles were transferred to the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center.

Criminal damage to property

A BB-gun-type projectile damaged the glass window of a bus shelter in the 200 block of Lake Street sometime between 7:10 a.m. on Aug. 11 and 9 a.m. on Aug. 12.

Motor vehicle theft

A red 1998 Honda CRV was stolen from the 1100 block of South Humphrey sometime between 11 a.m. on Aug. 5 and 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 12. The estimated loss is $1,000.

Compiled by Timothy Inklebarger