Traffic concerns at Harlem
Opinion: Letters To The Editor
Is it now allowed for semis and other trucks/autos to make a left turn onto Harlem Avenue when coming west from Oak Park on North Boulevard? This intersection was always a right turn only permitted spot, but lately, semis and a few motorists have taken to making a left turn there.
My concern is the danger presented if you're traveling east from Central Avenue/North Boulevard in River Forest. Trucks in particular are a problem as I've witnessed two close calls in three days as auto drivers traveling into Oak Park at this point do not anticipate a semi or auto turning in front of them at this busy intersection.
South Boulevard leading to Harlem is another concern with the start of the new construction and is an accident waiting to happen. You have two westbound lanes close together on South Boulevard, either turning right or left. They apparently had to move the Pace stop from Harlem at that point and have very little signage for people crossing from the el to catch their bus. As a result, they're walking around confused through the tight traffic on South Boulevard. Throw in an occasional bike rider moving between the autos and you've got a real problem.
I hope we can come up with some solutions before a serious accident occurs.
Jim Agin
Oak Park
