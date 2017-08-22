Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
79°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

River Forest Park Board approves renovations to The Depot

Project to be completed by summer 2018

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Thomas Vogel

Staff Reporter

River Forest's Park District Board of Commissioners, Aug. 14, unanimously approved a $782,056 renovation to its headquarters at the Metra depot, 401 Thatcher Ave.

Construction is scheduled to begin in December and, if all goes well, will be finished by June 2018, in time for the district's slate of summer programming, according to Executive Director Michael Sletten. 

"It'll be much more convenient to use," Sletten said of The Depot. "The camps will be able to increase capacity. It will also open up the opportunity for us to do some adult fitness type programming." 

The planned renovations include a redesigned first floor plan which would free up more room for activities, including a 750-square-foot programming space. There would be a revamped lobby as well. The building would also be ADA accessible. 

During the roughly half-year renovation project, district staff will relocate to an apartment building just north of The Depot, across a parking lot. 

Programming during construction will be held at alternative sites throughout the village. Those sites, which could include space at District 90 buildings or the community center, will be determined by mid-October. 

As reported by Wednesday Journal at the time, the park district has worked for several years to find space for expanded programming. In 2015, there were rumors of construction of new administrative offices attached to The Depot, freeing up space inside.

CONTACT: tvogel@wjinc.com

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2017

To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2017 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

CLASSIC PAINTING

Fast & Neat Painting/Taping/Plaster Repair Low Cost 708.749.0011

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Errol, I appreciate your comment on Coach Zembal. The...

By Melvin Tate

Posted: August 22nd, 2017 2:49 PM

On: Golden Era of Football

A funny/curious list of "legendary" Coaches...

By Errol Penfield

Posted: August 22nd, 2017 2:17 PM

On: Golden Era of Football

What a glowing review! I've never even had...

By Sammie Pearce

Posted: August 22nd, 2017 1:20 PM

On: Three Smokin' Foods and Brews...

If this development is permitted, then the zoning...

By Tony Dobrowolski

Posted: August 22nd, 2017 11:25 AM

On: Why the Albion proposal is...

Public and private unions are private money (much of...

By Jenna Brown Russell

Posted: August 21st, 2017 8:11 PM

On: A threat to justice everywhere

"We need to remove all private money from the...

By Barbara Joan

Posted: August 21st, 2017 4:58 PM

On: A threat to justice everywhere

I was attending school when Mr Sheehan became...

By Father-Ken Zelten

Posted: August 21st, 2017 4:44 PM

On: Principal looks back at how Oak...

@Ramona. It's going to take a lot longer than 6...

By Ken Stucken

Posted: August 21st, 2017 2:53 PM

On: A threat to justice everywhere

Now would be a good time to contemplate where your...

By Ken Stucken

Posted: August 21st, 2017 2:29 PM

On: A threat to justice everywhere

Jason. Agree 100% regarding campaign finance. More...

By Ramona Lopez

Posted: August 21st, 2017 2:07 PM

On: A threat to justice everywhere

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close