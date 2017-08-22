Rats and pigeons should suffer the same fate
The sidewalks under the Marion Street bridge between DTOP and the Pleasant District are pretty much always coated with a thick layer of pigeon feces. We all have to walk through that and then carry the diseases within to local businesses or home with us. We also have to pay taxes to theoretically clean it each week, and the local officials have made elaborate attempts to fence off the area above the bridge, but every week the poop is there.
It would be funny if it wasn't so gross. When I asked officials about it, I was told anything short of killing the pigeons was being tried. The local history on this is that some bird-lovers stopped efforts to kill the birds in the past.
This raises the question: Do we catch and release rats? Rats and pigeons are both animals and are both health issues. More chickens are killed for lunch in DTOP each day than there are pigeons creating this problem. Why would a pigeon be valued more than a chicken?
And finally, have any of the people who love the pigeons so much ever volunteered to come down and clean up the poop each day? Or pay for the cleaning? The answer to that is No and No, of course. So how about solving the problem once and for all. I bet the same people who kill the rats can solve the pigeon problem.
Tom MacMillan
Oak Park
