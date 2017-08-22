Pro Bono attorneys needed to address justice gap

According to the recently released Legal Services Corporation Justice Gap report, low-income Americans received no or inadequate legal help for 86% of their non-criminal legal problems. These issues include domestic violence, divorce, child support, veterans' benefits, disability access, housing conditions, health care and more.

Many of these people are not receiving legal services, despite qualifying for assistance, because of a shortage of attorneys to represent them. In Cook County alone, approximately half of the 1.4 million people who qualify for legal aid will need assistance in any given year. However, current legal aid programs and pro bono attorneys in Illinois cannot come close to meeting that need.

This shortage of pro bono attorneys not only affects the number of low-income or disadvantaged people served but also the disposition of justice. Studies consistently show that the outcome of contested matters often turns on whether a low-income or disadvantaged person has representation.

Pro Bono Network (PBN) has been working ceaselessly since 2011 to combat this shortage by expanding the pool of attorneys available to represent those who cannot afford legal services. PBN recruits, trains, places, and supports lawyers who want to be of service but have limitations on their availability or resources. These include attorneys who are on career breaks, have retired, or are solo practitioners. The unmet need, however, is still vast.

PBN invites interested attorneys to attend one of our open houses in Oak Park or Hinsdale to learn more about how they can get the support they need to use their law license to assist those in need. The first is on Thursday, Aug. 31, 9:30-11 a.m. at the Oak Park Public Library. The second is on Sept. 7, 9:30-11 a.m. at the Hinsdale Public Library.

PBN will also be conducting trainings for specific projects in mid-September. For more information or questions, email sheila.pont@pro-bono-network.org.

Linda Rio Reichmann

Pro Bono Network executive director