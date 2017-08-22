Ida Warner, 80

Ida Mary Warner (nee McCutchan), 80, died on Aug. 2, 2017. She recently moved to Oak Park to be closer to her family. Born in Evansville, Indiana in 1937, she grew up in the nearby farming community of McCutchanville, which was named after her ancestors.

As a child, she showed promise as a pianist and made her solo debut in 1953 with the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra. After earning a B.A. in Music Performance from the University of Evansville and a M.A. in Education from Western Michigan University, she taught music in the Wayland Public Schools in Michigan where she met her future husband, the late Jack Warner, a teacher and athletic coach. They were affectionately known to their friends as "Coachie and Cutchie."

Soon after their 1959 marriage, the couple moved to Otsego, Michigan, where they raised their family. Ida became an active member of the Otsego United Methodist Church and an elementary school teacher in Allegan, Michigan, where she taught kindergarten, first, and second grade during her career. She was known for her soft-spoken, sweet personality and her devotion to her family.

In her later years, she thrived as an enthusiastic and proud grandmother, becoming a regular attendee at every concert, school event, and family activity.

The family offers a special thanks to the staff of JourneyCare Hospice in Chicago for their compassionate care.

Ida Warner is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Gary) Falkenberg and Susan Warner (David Griffin); her grandchildren, Kate Falkenberg and Henry and Pearl Griffin; her siblings, Robert (Jeannie) McCutchan, Phyllis (Norman) Hill, and Richard McCutchan (Natalie Jung). She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Jack Warner; and her parents, Melvin and Ida McCutchan (nee Hoffman).

Visitation and memorial service were held on Aug. 20 at Drechsler, Brown, & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St. in Oak Park. Private interment will take place at Elmwood Cemetery.