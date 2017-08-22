Huskies reload with new faces

With only one returning starter on defense, OPRF will need to play together with a swarming approach on that side of the ball. (Photo by Artis Carrol)

Outlook: Despite the loss of almost 20 players now playing college football, plenty of promising talent returns for the Huskies. A top-half finish in conference and sixth straight playoff berth can be achieved if the team can handle some growing pains. Fueled by the explosive backfield combination of Houston and Roundy, plus Shelton on the perimeter, scoring points shouldn't be an issue for OPRF.

While Fenwick's 18-17 gut-wrenching loss against Plainfield North in the Class 7A semifinals garnered national attention last season, crosstown rival Oak Park and River Forest's postseason departure flew under the radar by comparison.

The Huskies traveled 275 miles only to lose to Edwardsville 23-20 in the first round of the Class 8A playoffs. The early postseason exit continued a pattern of losses in the opening few rounds under OPRF head coach John Hoerster. Waubonsie Valley, Maine South, Barrington and Palatine have also dashed the Huskies' dream of winning a state title.

"There are some losses we want to avenge," Hoerster said. "We're looking forward to an exciting season with the opportunity to test ourselves against the best teams in the state."

There is a feeling around Oak Park that the Huskies need to go deeper into the playoffs and reach a sustained elite level like conference foe Glenbard West. On the flipside, as Hoerster once replied last year before the playoffs, "8A is no joke."

Overall, the OPRF football culture is alive and well.

Since Hoerster took over the program seven years ago, OPRF is 42-20 with five straight trips to the playoffs. They provide an entertaining brand of football at a great venue (Oak Park Stadium) in front of supportive fans. Throughout the program, quality depth has surfaced which fosters continuity. And yes, the Huskies ultimate goal is win a state championship.

Additionally, OPRF has fared relatively well in the rugged West Suburban Conference Silver Division.

"Top to bottom, the West Suburban Silver is easily one of the toughest conferences in the state," coach Hoerster said. "Glenbard West and Hinsdale Central are always very tough to play against, Proviso West has a new coach, Lyons Township has a solid quarterback (Ben Bryant), and Downers North and York always compete. I feel like we'll be right in the mix to contend for a conference title."

Hoerster's optimism about the upcoming season is understandable after a review of the OPRF roster. The Huskies are young and relatively inexperienced but ooze potential.

Senior Brian May is one of two candidates to replace quarterback Jeremy Hunt, who is now playing football at Central Missouri.

"Brian May is a great leader and competitor. He is a dynamic player who can make plays with the ball in his hands.

The Huskies' other top signal caller is sophomore Tony Kunkel

"Toby is a promising young kid. It's special what he's shown us at a young age,"

Amid the battle for playing time at quarterback, the running game offers more clarity.

Under Hoerster, the Huskies have been known for their running game. That trend will continue this year with running backs Michael Houston and Terrance Roundy.

"An up-tempo offense is what we're known for," Hoerster said. "Houston and Roundy are both very athletic players who can make plays all over the field. We're relying on them to make things easy on our quarterback."

The Huskies also showcase plenty of talent on the outside in the passing game, with wide receivers Craig Shelton and Fred Brandstrader. Shelton had a breakout sophomore campaign last year, complementing outside threats like 6-foot-6 Jared Scott (Wyoming) and 6-foot-4 Eddie Gorens (Central Missouri) when the Huskies opted to pass.

"Our passing game will be special this year because all of our receivers can play both inside and outside," Hoerster said. "If a team shuts down our running game, we have to be able to utilize our passing game as well. If we capitalize on what the defense gives us, we're going to be successful."

Senior standout and Fordham commit Phil Saleh will provide leadership on the offensive line. A 6-foot-5, 325-pound left tackle, Saleh can create plenty of gaps for the OPRF offense while wearing down defensive lineman he faces with his size, strength and speed. First-year starters Rickey Robinson and Talvin Gibson will help anchor the offensive line.

Although OPRF lost some speed defensively, the Huskies' aggressive mentality will stay the same.

"We want to fly around on defense and force the offense to make tough plays," Hoerster said. "If we minimize our mistakes on both sides of the ball, we'll be successful in all areas of the game."

Cedric Cheatham, John Mitchell, Trevon Brown and Nigel Sykes comprise the nucleus of a defense that returns only one starter.

Defending conference champion Hinsdale Central, Class 8A state semifinalist Glenbard West, Lyons Township and OPRF are the top contenders to win conference this year.

"We can be atop the conference if we take it one game at a time," Hoerster said. "If we win a big game, then we may take the next week lightly. If we lose a big game, we may get too down on ourselves.

"We have to keep a focused mindset and put in equal amounts of preparation each week."

The 2016 Huskies finished 7-3 and have close to twenty players continuing their football careers at the college level this season. Not every program could bounce back from that kind of loss in terms of personnel.

Fortunately, Hoerster has built the OPRF program to the point of reloading rather than rebuilding.

"We'll have plenty of guys who will be making their varsity debuts this season," Hoerster said. "We're excited about their potential and everyone had a productive summer."