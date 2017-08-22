Helen Severson, 104

Helen McFedries Severson, 104, of Santa Claus, Indiana and former longtime resident of Oak Park, died on Aug. 18, 2017 at Scenic Hills Care Center in Ferdinand, Indiana. Born on Sept. 25,1912 in Highland Park, Michigan to George McDuff McFedries and Elsie Roos (nee Wilson), she was a graduate of Oak Park and River Forest High School and attended the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana. She was united in marriage on June 17, 1939, to James Thomas Severson.

Ms. Severson was a retired office manager for Aetna Plating Works in Chicago and a member of First United Church of Oak Park.

Helen was the mother of Georgia Rush and Carol Severson; the sister-in-law of Phyllis McFedries; the grandmother of Carol (Brett) Hagedorn and Jennifer (Eric) Schmidt; and the great-grandmother of Christina Schmidt, Eric Schmidt, Amber Schmidt, Emily Hagedorn and Kyle Hagedorn. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Thomas Severson; and her brother, George W. McFedries.

Graveside services were held at Forest Home Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home in Oak Park.