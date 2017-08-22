Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
79°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

D97 board grants supt. new 5-year contract

Carol Kelley, first hired in 2015, received a $219,440 contract through 2022

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Michael Romain

Staff Reporter

Carol Kelley, superintendent of Oak Park's public elementary schools, will hold that post at least through 2022 after the District 97 school board approved a new five-year contract this week.

Meeting Aug. 15, the school board unanimously approved the new contract. Board members Rupa Datta, Rob Breymaier and Keecia Broy were not present for Tuesday's vote, but they each drafted statements in support of Kelley's new contract that were read by D97 board President Holly Spurlock.

Kelley was hired in 2015 to replace retiring superintendent Al Roberts. She was selected from a pool of nearly 50 candidates from 11 states. Kelley's first, three-year contract had a base salary of $199,500. Her new contract has a base of $219,440. 

Kelley's five-year contract is a performance-based contract that measures the superintendent's ability to meet five "student performance and academic improvement goals … and any other performance goals and objectives established by the board," according to the language of the new contract. Pay increases will be based on achieving these goals and are limited to a maximum of six percent in any single year.

The first performance goal is for every student in the district to become a "known, nurtured and celebrated learner." 

Some of the benchmarks used to indicate whether that goal is met or not are the "ongoing development and implementation of a strong social emotional learning curriculums," the ability of D97 teachers to access and participate in "professional development for instruction and cultural competency work, including implicit bias," and the district's ability to recruit, interview and/or hire "teachers that mirror" the D97 student population. 

The other four goals, and their accompanying performance indicators, were also heavily focused on the district's attempts to improve equity and student-centered instruction. 

Some of the performance indicators under the other four goals included the ability to decrease the number of students receiving office discipline referrals and receiving suspensions. Another indicator included reducing the reading and mathematics achievement gap. 

Goal three, for instance, focuses on the superintendent's ability to "create an instructional environment that is aligned across all systems, structures and processes to support the whole child, increase confidence, and develop critical thinking skills so that every student is inspired to develop their full potential." 

CONTACT: michael@oakpark.com 

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2017

To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2017 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

Estate/Moving Sale

Vintage dining hutch with glass doors, complete solid wood queen bedroom set with sleigh bed and matching dresser, 2 nightstands, and oval mirror; solid wood oval coffee table and 2 round matching end tables, table lamps, Nordic Track treadmill, 5x8...

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Errol, I appreciate your comment on Coach Zembal. The...

By Melvin Tate

Posted: August 22nd, 2017 2:49 PM

On: Golden Era of Football

A funny/curious list of "legendary" Coaches...

By Errol Penfield

Posted: August 22nd, 2017 2:17 PM

On: Golden Era of Football

What a glowing review! I've never even had...

By Sammie Pearce

Posted: August 22nd, 2017 1:20 PM

On: Three Smokin' Foods and Brews...

If this development is permitted, then the zoning...

By Tony Dobrowolski

Posted: August 22nd, 2017 11:25 AM

On: Why the Albion proposal is...

Public and private unions are private money (much of...

By Jenna Brown Russell

Posted: August 21st, 2017 8:11 PM

On: A threat to justice everywhere

"We need to remove all private money from the...

By Barbara Joan

Posted: August 21st, 2017 4:58 PM

On: A threat to justice everywhere

I was attending school when Mr Sheehan became...

By Father-Ken Zelten

Posted: August 21st, 2017 4:44 PM

On: Principal looks back at how Oak...

@Ramona. It's going to take a lot longer than 6...

By Ken Stucken

Posted: August 21st, 2017 2:53 PM

On: A threat to justice everywhere

Now would be a good time to contemplate where your...

By Ken Stucken

Posted: August 21st, 2017 2:29 PM

On: A threat to justice everywhere

Jason. Agree 100% regarding campaign finance. More...

By Ramona Lopez

Posted: August 21st, 2017 2:07 PM

On: A threat to justice everywhere

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close