Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
81°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Competing visions for the future

Opinion: Columns

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Adrian Ayres Fisher

One View

'They're such dinosaurs," said an acquaintance, speaking about both the Oak Park Economic Development Corporation and the proposed Albion development. 

I thought she was being unduly harsh until I attended the Plan Commission meetings, studied the proposal and revisited Envision Oak Park, the village's Comprehensive Plan, published in 2014. I realized that at stake are competing visions for the future.

When the Comprehensive Plan was being developed, I was proud to serve on the citizens' working group focused on sustainability. Every topic-focused group did good work, believing its efforts would make a positive difference to the future of Oak Park. It was exciting to see so much citizen engagement.

The plan's premise, the vision, is to imagine Oak Park from the prospect of the year 2030. Sustainability — environmental, social, economic, civic — was a guiding theme for the whole, and the final document reflects this, its 14 interrelated goals encompassing all four realms in compatible, interlocking ways. The plan expresses all that is best about Oak Park, incorporating our progressive values, desire to support diversity, education, the arts, architectural integrity, and, not least, sustainable business development, while promoting environmental and human health. 

Aspirational, for sure, but also, emphatically, not intended to be shelved, as so many plans are. Nope, our plan states that, "continuous use will reinforce the role of the 'Plan' as the playbook and official policy guide for the community."

The Park District of Oak Park gets this. They clearly take both the plan and its vision of the future very seriously. Improving green space, reducing pesticide use, adding native plant gardens, installing solar panels, and offering programs that enhance environmental awareness and human social and physical health: It's easy to draw direct correlations between the plan's goals and their actions. 

A real jewel in their crown, of which all Oak Park residents can be proud, is the Environmental Education Center in Austin Gardens, designed, as park district representatives repeatedly stated during Plan Commission meetings, to educate the public about environmental sustainability and serve as a model for sustainability improvements that can be made by homeowners.

Thus on the one hand, we have Albion, enabled by OPEDC and village government, pushing for a development that would directly impede one of our community's best efforts to implement the Comprehensive Plan. Their approach seems so counter to plan goals and so backward-looking in terms of cultural assumptions, context sensitivity and genuinely sustainable design that it really does seem dinosaur-ish, particularly in light of the culturally fraught, environmentally damaged, climate-change-impacted future that is already upon us.

On the other, we have, besides the park district, numerous local green and social organizations and thousands of individual Oak Park citizens who are looking to, and in multiple ways preparing for, the future reflected in the plan. This future not only will require sustainability and resiliency adjustments in the face of real and increasing challenges, but also could bring environmental, social, economic and civic rewards — if we continue the difficult work of implementing the plan in earnest, without undoing material progress already made.

There is an old Native American saying: "The world is as sharp as the edge of a knife." Navigating wisely requires courage, discernment, and foresight, based on a broader, systems-based understanding of reality than that provided by simplistic self-interest. 

Oak Park has an exemplary vision and a very-well-thought-out Comprehensive Plan. The Albion project, if approved and built, would betray the trust of thousands of residents and short-sell our community's future. 

Will our elected and appointed leaders have the wisdom to listen to engaged citizens and the courage and discernment to take the good, as opposed to the seemingly expedient, decision?

Adrian Ayres Fisher is an Oak Park resident and member of the commission that designed the 2014 Envision Oak Park Comprehensive Plan.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2017

To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2017 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

APT FOR RENT-RIVERSIDE

2 BDRM, 1 BATH VERY CLEAN, QUIET IDEAL FOR SINGLE PERSON NO PETS NO SMOKING AVAILABLE NOW! CREDIT AND BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED CALL: 773-383-7332 561-401-3050

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Errol, I appreciate your comment on Coach Zembal. The...

By Melvin Tate

Posted: August 22nd, 2017 2:49 PM

On: Golden Era of Football

A funny/curious list of "legendary" Coaches...

By Errol Penfield

Posted: August 22nd, 2017 2:17 PM

On: Golden Era of Football

What a glowing review! I've never even had...

By Sammie Pearce

Posted: August 22nd, 2017 1:20 PM

On: Three Smokin' Foods and Brews...

If this development is permitted, then the zoning...

By Tony Dobrowolski

Posted: August 22nd, 2017 11:25 AM

On: Why the Albion proposal is...

Public and private unions are private money (much of...

By Jenna Brown Russell

Posted: August 21st, 2017 8:11 PM

On: A threat to justice everywhere

"We need to remove all private money from the...

By Barbara Joan

Posted: August 21st, 2017 4:58 PM

On: A threat to justice everywhere

I was attending school when Mr Sheehan became...

By Father-Ken Zelten

Posted: August 21st, 2017 4:44 PM

On: Principal looks back at how Oak...

@Ramona. It's going to take a lot longer than 6...

By Ken Stucken

Posted: August 21st, 2017 2:53 PM

On: A threat to justice everywhere

Now would be a good time to contemplate where your...

By Ken Stucken

Posted: August 21st, 2017 2:29 PM

On: A threat to justice everywhere

Jason. Agree 100% regarding campaign finance. More...

By Ramona Lopez

Posted: August 21st, 2017 2:07 PM

On: A threat to justice everywhere

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close