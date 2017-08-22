Closing 'parlors' helps massage therapists
Opinion: Letters To The Editor
I want to issue a public thank-you for the quick response of the Oak Park Police Department in shutting down the massage parlors on North, Chicago, and Roosevelt. Earlier in the summer, a good friend and client made me aware of the King Spa located on North Avenue (not to be confused with the reputable King Spa and Sauna in Niles) and their website. It was immediately apparent that the services they provided were not legal and did not qualify as "Therapeutic Massage." I was encouraged that so many local residents notified the Oak Park police and I appreciate their diligent response.
As a massage therapist in this community for over 20 years, I am proud of the work of the American Massage Therapy Association Illinois Chapter did to pass massage licensure in 2002. Licensed Massage Professionals (LMPs) must graduate from an approved certification program and demonstrate proficiency in anatomy, physiology, pathology, and kinesiology.
Once again I am thankful to the residents of Oak Park and the police department who demonstrated support to our profession by shutting down these establishments that denigrate the work we do.
Anyone interested in finding a Licensed Massage Therapist can visit the AMTA Find a Massage Therapist locator service at https://www.amtamassage.org/findamassage/index.html?utm_source=%2ffindamassage%2flocator.htm&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=redirect
Rick Halle-Podell, LMT
Massage Therapy of Oak Park
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2017
|
To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2017 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Errol, I appreciate your comment on Coach Zembal. The...
By Melvin Tate
Posted: August 22nd, 2017 2:49 PM
A funny/curious list of "legendary" Coaches...
By Errol Penfield
Posted: August 22nd, 2017 2:17 PM
What a glowing review! I've never even had...
By Sammie Pearce
Posted: August 22nd, 2017 1:20 PM
If this development is permitted, then the zoning...
By Tony Dobrowolski
Posted: August 22nd, 2017 11:25 AM
Public and private unions are private money (much of...
By Jenna Brown Russell
Posted: August 21st, 2017 8:11 PM
"We need to remove all private money from the...
By Barbara Joan
Posted: August 21st, 2017 4:58 PM
I was attending school when Mr Sheehan became...
By Father-Ken Zelten
Posted: August 21st, 2017 4:44 PM
@Ramona. It's going to take a lot longer than 6...
By Ken Stucken
Posted: August 21st, 2017 2:53 PM
Now would be a good time to contemplate where your...
By Ken Stucken
Posted: August 21st, 2017 2:29 PM
Jason. Agree 100% regarding campaign finance. More...
By Ramona Lopez
Posted: August 21st, 2017 2:07 PM