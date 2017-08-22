Closing 'parlors' helps massage therapists

I want to issue a public thank-you for the quick response of the Oak Park Police Department in shutting down the massage parlors on North, Chicago, and Roosevelt. Earlier in the summer, a good friend and client made me aware of the King Spa located on North Avenue (not to be confused with the reputable King Spa and Sauna in Niles) and their website. It was immediately apparent that the services they provided were not legal and did not qualify as "Therapeutic Massage." I was encouraged that so many local residents notified the Oak Park police and I appreciate their diligent response.

As a massage therapist in this community for over 20 years, I am proud of the work of the American Massage Therapy Association Illinois Chapter did to pass massage licensure in 2002. Licensed Massage Professionals (LMPs) must graduate from an approved certification program and demonstrate proficiency in anatomy, physiology, pathology, and kinesiology.

Once again I am thankful to the residents of Oak Park and the police department who demonstrated support to our profession by shutting down these establishments that denigrate the work we do.

Anyone interested in finding a Licensed Massage Therapist can visit the AMTA Find a Massage Therapist locator service at https://www.amtamassage.org/findamassage/index.html?utm_source=%2ffindamassage%2flocator.htm&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=redirect

Rick Halle-Podell, LMT

Massage Therapy of Oak Park