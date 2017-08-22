Charles Barr, 91

Charles E. Barr, 91, of Oak Park and formerly of Bellevue, Ohio, died on Aug. 16, 2017. Born on Oct. 25, 1925, he was a U.S. Army veteran who fought in the WWII Battle of the Bulge. He was wounded, taken prisoner, and held in a German POW camp. After the war, he was awarded the Purple Heart.

He became a master craftsman in sheet metal and worked on some of the historical homes and buildings in Oak Park, including some of Frank Lloyd Wright's.

Charles Barr was the husband of the late Evelyn (nee Jennings); the father of Patricia (Richard) Schreiber and Margaret Barr; grandpa of Richard C. Schreiber III; brother of the late James (the late Louise) Barr and the late Robert (the late Lurline) Barr; uncle, great-uncle, and friend of many; and the son of the late Harry and Julia Barr (nee Lloyd).

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park, followed by interment at Mt. Emblem Cemetery in Elmhurst.

The family appreciates memorials to the Shriners Children's Hospital (www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org) or the Salvation Army (www.centralusa.salvationarmy.org) or to the Disabled American Veterans Charity (www.dav.org). Additional information is available at 708-383-3191 or www.drechslerbrownwilliams.com.