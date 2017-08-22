Ashes to ashes, scrap heap to scrap heap

By Kwame Salter

I would rather men should ask why no statue was erected in my honor, than why one was.

Marcus Porcius Cato

According to historical references, "Cato the Elder, born Marcus Porcius Cato and known as Cato the Censor, Cato the Wise, and Cato the Ancient, was a Roman senator and historian known for his conservatism and opposition to Hellenization." Regarding the erection of statues, at least, he got it right.

In the spirit of full disclosure, I am not a big fan of erecting stone or bronze monuments to sports stars, entertainers or treasonous insurrectionists. I am particularly opposed to using these larger-than-life sculptures to memorialize individuals who consciously decided to wage war to keep other human beings in a state of animal-like bondage.

Currently, our nation appears to be in a passionate debate as to the propriety of having Confederate heroes line the streets, parks, and grounds of public buildings. Some in the South who support keeping these monuments in place claim that these icons represent "their heritage." This argument assumes that the millions of African Americans who toiled, were brutalized, and slaughtered in the pre-Civil War concentration camps, known as plantations, have no claim to a Southern heritage.

This so-called "whites only" Southern heritage argument is specious at best and delusional at its core.

Others supporters and apologists for keeping these monuments in place pose an equally outrageous argument. They postulate that if the statues of their so-called heroes of the Confederacy are to be done away with, why not George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and any other of our slave-owning Founding Fathers? In response to this argument, Prof. Gregory Downs, of the University of California and a Civil War researcher, says it best: "It is obvious that traitors in arms to the nation are not equivalent to those who created it."

Claiming ownership of another human being cannot and should not be justified. Still, it was the Founding Fathers who, under the divine spell of God Almighty, wrote a prescient document that contradicted their despicable reality. In fact, it has been the Constitution that has served as both sword and shield for the sons, daughters, and grandchildren of former slaves to demand both their civil and human rights.

It is still perplexing that anyone could argue with a straight face that it is "foolish" to discuss removing these vile reminders of a shameful past. Even in the bowels of foundries, factories, and other workplaces, it is conventional wisdom that degrading images and totems of women and ethnic minorities constitute a hostile work environment — and must be ripped out of lockers and off the walls.

How about as an African American (emphasis on American) walking down a boulevard full of statues glorifying the men who deliberately chose insurrection to keep your people in bondage? Talk about a hostile work environment! Try every day, functioning in a hostile living environment.

My fellow Americans, think about the fact that there are no statutes of Saddam Hussein in Iraq; no statues of Gaddafi in Libya; no statues of Mussolini in Italy; and no monument to Adolf Hitler in Germany. They ruled, they lost and consequently they have been, with great fanfare, consigned to the scrap heap of history.

In closing, it is not the brick and bronze images that concern us; rather it is the mentality, mindset and invidious message being sent by their ardent supporters.

To many of us, these statues are gargoyles set about to keep evil in the spotlight.