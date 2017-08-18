Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
68°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Wild Onion Tied House open for business

Oak Park's newest beer purveyor rehabs historic theater in Pleasant District

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

It's been a long road renovating the 104-year-old theater building, once known as "The Playhouse," in Oak Park, but following a few minor renovation setbacks, Wild Onion Brewery has opened its newest location.

The Wild Onion Tied House, 1111-1113 South Blvd., opened its doors to the public on Thursday, Aug. 17, following a soft-launch with VIPs on Wednesday.

The Tied House, which seats 122 patrons inside and 33 outside, touts its "long history of brewing world-class ales and lagers."

"Some of those styles include the brewery's original flagship brand, Paddy Pale Ale, along with Beggar's Brown, Misfit IPA, and a long list of other seasonal styles and cask- conditioned ales," Wild Onion notes in a press release. "New styles released at the Tied House, specifically for Oak Park drinkers, will be a Dortmunder style German lager, a nitro IPA, and variations of the brewery's bourbon-barrel aged Russian Imperial Stout called 'Drago.'"

Tied House also offers a rotating menu of handmade cocktails and a menu that features beer and food pairings.

It is second restaurant location for Wild Onion, which is headquartered in Lake Barrington.

"We are thrilled to bring our unique style of brewpub operations to Oak Park," Mike Kainz, Wild Onion co-founder and brew master, said in a written statement. "We really identified with the community after attending beer festivals here and knew this was the perfect location for a satellite pub that is 'tied' to our brewery in the northwest suburbs. The old English tradition of tying pubs to a central brewery and its beer brands served as inspiration for the name."

Kainz told Wednesday Journal in June that the rehab of The Playhouse Theater building, which most recently had been used as office space, took longer than expected because of unexpected work needed to make the establishment compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Wild Onion Tied House will be open from 4 to 11 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 11 to 1 a.m. Thursday through Sunday.

CONTACT: tim@oakpark.com

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2017

To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2017 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

WANTED MILITARY ITEMS:

Helmets, medals, patches, uniforms, weapons, flags, photos, paperwork, Also toy soldiers-lead plastic-other misc. toys. Call Uncle Gary 708-522-3400

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

How is this appropriate or acceptable language to use?...

By Benjamin Hill

Posted: August 18th, 2017 10:12 PM

On: Buona bros arrested for battery...

I believe that the Wright Home & Studio is...

By Kathy Hansen

Posted: August 18th, 2017 9:10 PM

On: A 'mostly' eclipse this...

Thanks for showing your violent streak, although...

By Ken Stucken

Posted: August 18th, 2017 8:22 PM

On: A threat to justice everywhere

Jeffrey Smith - it is very presumptuous for someone...

By Alice Wellington

Posted: August 18th, 2017 8:06 PM

On: Different schools for different kids

No, the purpose of charter schools is to undermine...

By Jeffrey Smith

Posted: August 18th, 2017 7:27 PM

On: Different schools for different kids

Touche, Mike Hanline. Thank you.

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: August 18th, 2017 7:19 PM

On: A threat to justice everywhere

In today's mail came a paper providing a...

By Michael Nevins

Posted: August 18th, 2017 6:51 PM

On: D97 board grants supt. new 5-year...

Thank you, Michael Koss, for your informed and...

By Jim Lunsford

Posted: August 18th, 2017 6:45 PM

On: A different approach to Albion

Since Ken brought it up earlier, my hometown just...

By Mike Hanline

Posted: August 18th, 2017 5:52 PM

On: A threat to justice everywhere

The purpose of charter school is to provide options...

By Alice Wellington

Posted: August 18th, 2017 5:47 PM

On: Different schools for different kids

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close