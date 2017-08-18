Wild Onion Tied House open for business

The beer menu is displayed above the bar on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, during a private event soft opening at the new Wild Onion Tied House in Oak Park, Ill. | Photo by Alexa Rogals

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

It's been a long road renovating the 104-year-old theater building, once known as "The Playhouse," in Oak Park, but following a few minor renovation setbacks, Wild Onion Brewery has opened its newest location.

The Wild Onion Tied House, 1111-1113 South Blvd., opened its doors to the public on Thursday, Aug. 17, following a soft-launch with VIPs on Wednesday.

The Tied House, which seats 122 patrons inside and 33 outside, touts its "long history of brewing world-class ales and lagers."

"Some of those styles include the brewery's original flagship brand, Paddy Pale Ale, along with Beggar's Brown, Misfit IPA, and a long list of other seasonal styles and cask- conditioned ales," Wild Onion notes in a press release. "New styles released at the Tied House, specifically for Oak Park drinkers, will be a Dortmunder style German lager, a nitro IPA, and variations of the brewery's bourbon-barrel aged Russian Imperial Stout called 'Drago.'"

Tied House also offers a rotating menu of handmade cocktails and a menu that features beer and food pairings.

It is second restaurant location for Wild Onion, which is headquartered in Lake Barrington.

"We are thrilled to bring our unique style of brewpub operations to Oak Park," Mike Kainz, Wild Onion co-founder and brew master, said in a written statement. "We really identified with the community after attending beer festivals here and knew this was the perfect location for a satellite pub that is 'tied' to our brewery in the northwest suburbs. The old English tradition of tying pubs to a central brewery and its beer brands served as inspiration for the name."

Kainz told Wednesday Journal in June that the rehab of The Playhouse Theater building, which most recently had been used as office space, took longer than expected because of unexpected work needed to make the establishment compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Wild Onion Tied House will be open from 4 to 11 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 11 to 1 a.m. Thursday through Sunday.