Timothy Harnett, 86

Timothy J. Harnett, 86, of River Forest, died peacefully on Aug. 6, 2017. Born in Abbeyfeale, County Limerick, Ireland on Sept. 13, 1930, he worked for Sears Roebuck and Co. at Midway and Homan avenues for 38 years.

Timothy was the husband of Annie (nee Healy) for 51 years; the father of Kevin P. (Maureen) and Helen M.; the grandfather of Corina Ann and Michael Kevin; the uncle of 30 nieces and nephews in Ireland and England; and the brother of Patrick.

Visitation was held on Aug. 11 at Forest Park's Zimmerman-Harnett Funeral Home. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Luke's Catholic Church in River Forest, followed by interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

The family appreciates memorials to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.